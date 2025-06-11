Mumbai: Railway Police Initiate Separate Investigation Into Mumbra Local Train Mishap | File Photo

Mumbai: A separate investigation has been initiated by the railway police into the accident that occurred at Mumbra railway station on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway said, “The gap between two tracks at Mumbra is 4.6 meters, which is adequate.” The railway police inquiry will determine from which train the passengers fell and what exactly transpired. In addition to the injured passengers, statements from eyewitnesses will also be recorded.

A senior Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said, “We will try to identify what measures can be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The GRP said this incident was a freak accident, as this has never been reported before. They said the passengers of adjacent trains collided into each other, but no concrete evidence has yet been recovered for this explanation.