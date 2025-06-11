 Mumbai: Railway Police Initiate Separate Investigation Into Mumbra Local Train Mishap
The railway police inquiry will determine from which train the passengers fell and what exactly transpired. In addition to the injured passengers, statements from eyewitnesses will also be recorded.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Mumbai: Railway Police Initiate Separate Investigation Into Mumbra Local Train Mishap

Mumbai: A separate investigation has been initiated by the railway police into the accident that occurred at Mumbra railway station on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Central Railway said, “The gap between two tracks at Mumbra is 4.6 meters, which is adequate.” The railway police inquiry will determine from which train the passengers fell and what exactly transpired. In addition to the injured passengers, statements from eyewitnesses will also be recorded.

