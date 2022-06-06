e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancé, gives first solo Bharatnatyam performance

In all this razzmatazz, the star that really shone bright was Radhika herself with her electrifying performance

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Radhika Merchant | File

Mumbai, a city that generally has a vibrant cultural scene, but has been muted in the last few months, came alive once again with a Bharatnatyam performance that everyone is talking about.

It was the ‘arangetram’ or ‘ascent to the stage’ of Radhika Merchant, the ‘bride to be’ to Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

The performance was held on Sunday at the Grand Theater in the Jio World Centre at BKC. The show, which was Radhika’s first on-stage solo performance, was eagerly attended by Merchant and Ambani families as well as their friends from the worlds of public service, business and the arts. The Ambanis and the Merchants were there to warmly welcome each guest.

Of course, all Covid protocols were followed to the strictest, including testing prior to the event.

In all this razzmatazz, the star that really shone bright was Radhika herself with her electrifying performance.

This was the time of success for her and her guru Bhavana Thakar, who trained Radhika in Bharatnatyam for over 8 years. Incidentally, Radhika will be the second Bharatnatyam proponent in the Ambani family after Nita Ambani, who herself is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Radhika’s performance consisted of all the traditional elements of the Arangetram performance, starting with the Pushpanjali to invoke the deities of the stage, god, guru and immediately followed by Ganesh Vandana and the traditional Allaripuprayers for the success of the performance.

Read Also
Battle of billionaires: Mukesh Ambani pips Gautam Adani as India's richest man
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani's fiancé, gives first solo Bharatnatyam performance

RECENT STORIES

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

At least 50 killed as gunmen attack worshippers at Nigeria church

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.62 against US dollar in early trade

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

COVID-19: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today; will discuss measures to curb spread of infection

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

What parents of children with special needs want you to know

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra

CPD becoming most corrupt department of BMC: BJP corporator Vinod Mishra