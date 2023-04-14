Mumbai celebrates different traditional new years

Mumbai: Puthandu, Rongali Bihu, Baisakhi and Vishu gives city reason to celebrate | Photo credits: Twitter

Mumbai: On Friday morning, before her grandson left for Canada, Hema Kannan ensured that he had the Manga Pachadi, a delicacy must in Tamil households to mark Puthandu, the Tamil New Year. On Friday, city had a festive mood with Puthandu, Rongali Bihu (Assamese New Year), and Baisakhi (day marking birth of Sikhism) being celebrated along with Malayalee Hindus celebrating Vishu on the day.



"On Puthandu, we make Kolam (Colourful patterns / Rangoli) and Manga Pachadi that is offered to Lord. Made of not completely ripe mangoes, it has jaggery, chilly, neem flower among others that mark sourness, sweetness, heat and bitterness of life. The point is to enjoy all the flavours and food in life," said Hema Kannan, a Tamilian.

Huge celebration of Rongali Bihu lined-up for Saturday

Rongali Bihu or Boghali Bihu that marks the New Year for Assamese was celebrated with meeting of friends and families. Assamese also ensured that a bigger celebration is lined up for Saturday evening.



"We are planning to have a Rongali Bihu program on Saturday evening in Navi Mumbai near Assam Bhavan. Every year we do it in rotation. Last time it was in Bandra. The program will have Bihu songs, dance and various delicacies that are savoured by the community in Assam on this day," said Atyujwal Deka, general secretary of The Assam Association Mumbai.



Masor tenga (sour fish curry), morighanta (prepared from head of fish with dal / pulses), rice coconut pitha and sesamese pitha will be some of the delicacies that one will get to have during Bihu celebrations.

Baisakhi celebration in city



With respect to Baisakhi, a grand celebration was organised near Bhakti Park by Sri Guru Singh Sabha, an umbrella body of Gurudwaras in city that was attended by many. Baisakhi or Vaishakhi, traditionally considered as a harvest festival is now associated with the birth of Sikhism. Bhajan, Kirtan and Langar marked Baisakhi celebrations.



"It is observed as Khalsa Saajna Diwas or Vaisakhi Puran. In 1699, Guru Gobind Singh-ji gave amrit paan and prepared Khalsa panth on this day. It marks the birth of Sikhism," said Mandeep Singh Ladi.



"Guru Gobind Singh-ji prepared us for Lok Seva on this day. He first initiated Panj Pyare to Sikhism and then asked them to initiate him. It is the first time when a Guru asks people to initiate them into the gold. He made us Purna Insan and asked us to set up our own life to be worthy of doing Lok Seva," said Harbhajan Singh, committee member of Sri Guru Singh Sabha. He and many others performed different types of Seva.

Vishu celebration



In case of Vishu that is celebrated on Saturday, Keralites plan to relive the celebrations as they do back home. "We have Lord Krishna, rice, mirror, cucumber, clothes, fruits, mango, gold, coins and harvest product put up in a room. They are Vishu Kani images that we see first thing in the morning. The elder woman of the house normally goes and sees it first thing in the morning. Then she closes eyes of other family members and makes them open it once they sit on front of it," said Lakshmi Sibi Sathyan who will be celebrating Vishu.



She added, "We normally see Konna Poovu (golden shower tree / laburnum tree) in the morning. Traditional clothes are worn. Though this is a spring festival, legend has it that Lord Krishna slayed demon Narkasur on this day. Head of the family gives kaineetam (pocket money) to children and we have Sadya with payasam."