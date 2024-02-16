 Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Bus Service Via Atal Setu Soon, To Reduce Travel Time By 25%
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Pune Shivneri Bus Service Via Atal Setu Soon, To Reduce Travel Time By 25%

Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Bus Service Via Atal Setu Soon, To Reduce Travel Time By 25%

According to a senior officer, the cornerstone of this route adjustment lies in the Atal Setu, which, upon integration, is expected to offer a swifter and more direct connection between Mumbai and Pune.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Atal Setu |

Mumbai, February 17: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is contemplating a route alteration for its Shivneri bus services via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly known as Atal Setu. The proposal could result in a 25% reduction in travel time, saving passengers one hour.

According to a senior officer, the cornerstone of this route adjustment lies in the Atal Setu, which, upon integration, is expected to offer a swifter and more direct connection between Mumbai and Pune. The prospect of reducing travel time is a compelling factor for both regular commuters and occasional travellers alike.

Read Also
Atal Setu Viral Video: Motorists Continue To Halt Vehicles On Sea Bridge Despite Prior Warnings;...
article-image

Benefit For Direct Passengers Travelling Between Mumbai-Pune:

Presently, the Mumbai-Pune route witnesses the operation of 210 Shivneri buses daily. “These buses cover the distance between the two cities in four hours. However, this efficiency gain comes at the cost of bypassing 14 stops between Dadar and Kalamboli,” said an official.

An official of MSRTC said that the primary beneficiaries of this proposed change would be the direct passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

Read Also
All You Need To Know About The L&T Sea Bridge Marathon 2024 To Be Held On Atal Setu
article-image

Final Decision Post Survey:

“The final decision on the number of buses to undergo route changes will be determined post-survey. The survey will provide valuable insights into the potential impact on commuter patterns and preferences,” said an official.

Notably, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) have already decided to use Atal Setu for their services.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Oxygen Plant Fraud: EOW Files Chargesheet Against Contractor Romil Chheda

BMC Oxygen Plant Fraud: EOW Files Chargesheet Against Contractor Romil Chheda

Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Hoax Threat Call To Police Alleging Armed Terrorists In Dongri

Mumbai: 70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Hoax Threat Call To Police Alleging Armed Terrorists In Dongri

Bombay High Court Upholds BPCL's Permission To Cut Trees For Pipeline Project, Rejects Activist's...

Bombay High Court Upholds BPCL's Permission To Cut Trees For Pipeline Project, Rejects Activist's...

'Mumbai-Pune Megapolis Will Be A Disaster For Western Ghats,' Say Scientists

'Mumbai-Pune Megapolis Will Be A Disaster For Western Ghats,' Say Scientists

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 43-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl

Mumbai: POCSO Court Sentences 43-Year-Old Man To 20 Years In Jail For Sexual Assault On Minor Girl