Mumbai-Pune Shivneri Bus Service Via Atal Setu Soon, To Reduce Travel Time By 25%

Mumbai, February 17: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is contemplating a route alteration for its Shivneri bus services via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), popularly known as Atal Setu. The proposal could result in a 25% reduction in travel time, saving passengers one hour.

According to a senior officer, the cornerstone of this route adjustment lies in the Atal Setu, which, upon integration, is expected to offer a swifter and more direct connection between Mumbai and Pune. The prospect of reducing travel time is a compelling factor for both regular commuters and occasional travellers alike.

Benefit For Direct Passengers Travelling Between Mumbai-Pune:

Presently, the Mumbai-Pune route witnesses the operation of 210 Shivneri buses daily. “These buses cover the distance between the two cities in four hours. However, this efficiency gain comes at the cost of bypassing 14 stops between Dadar and Kalamboli,” said an official.

An official of MSRTC said that the primary beneficiaries of this proposed change would be the direct passengers travelling between Mumbai and Pune.

Final Decision Post Survey:

“The final decision on the number of buses to undergo route changes will be determined post-survey. The survey will provide valuable insights into the potential impact on commuter patterns and preferences,” said an official.

Notably, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) have already decided to use Atal Setu for their services.