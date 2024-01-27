Atal Setu Viral Video: Motorists Continue To Halt Vehicles On Sea Bridge Despite Prior Warnings; Navi Mumbai Cops React To Latest Footage |

Navi Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet showing multiple vehicles dangerously making a halt on the newly built Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Bridge (Atal Setu). The video posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) shows a long line of vehicles stopped by the side of the sea bridge, with the passengers standing out of the cars enjoying the breeze.

In another video, two individuals can be seen sitting on the top of a sedan cruising through the high-speed highway. Interestingly, in both videos, people can be seen adorning saffron gamchas or have attached the saffron flags to their vehicles, hinting their association with the Maratha morcha that was underway in the Navi Mumbai area. However, FPJ couldn't verify the authenticity behind these claims.

नवी मुंबई पोलिसांशी संपर्क साधल्याबद्दल धन्यवाद, तुमची तक्रार संबंधित वाहतूक शाखेला पाठवण्यात आली आहे. — नवी मुंबई पोलीस - Navi Mumbai Police (@Navimumpolice) January 27, 2024

Navi Mumbai Police Reacts To Viral Video

The Navi Mumbai police however responded to the post with the viral videos. Taking cognisance of the videos, the department stated that the issue has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch. "Thank you for contacting Navi Mumbai Police, your complaint has been forwarded to the concerned Traffic Branch," wrote the Navi Mumbai Police department in their response.

More Than 130 Violators Fined In First Few Days

More than 130 challans were issued to motorists by Jan 15 for stopping or halting at MTHL, which being a highway, does not permit the same. Despite erecting boards that say 'No Stopping,' motorists flouted the rules and went ahead with parking their vehicles to click selfies and group pictures. Many were seen climbing the steel fences to capture the perfect picture clicked at the MTHL.

“The speed determined at MTHL is 100 kmph, which creates risks when vehicles make sudden stops or halts - which is worse, and dangerously fatal. There is a reason why stopping is not allowed at such high-speed bridges or flyovers,” said a traffic police official.

About Atal Setu, India's Longest Bridge

Constructed at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore, Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometer-long, 6-lane bridge with about 16.5 km of length over sea and about 5.5 km of length on land. It is also the longest sea bridge in the country. The bridge will ensure faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.