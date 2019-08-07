Mumbai-Pune Expressway to generate Rs 2.61 crore daily revenue for MSRDC

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will receive Rs 2.61 crore per day, starting August 11, as toll from the newly-appointed operator of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway -- Sahakar Global -- for the next three months.

The tenure of the previous contractor, Ideal Road Builders Infrastructure Developers Ltd ends on Thursday. The appointment of Sahakar Global as a toll collection agency is just a temporary arrangement, said an MSRDC official.

In July, a tender was floated for toll collection for a period of three months. As Sahakar Global quoted Rs 2.61 crore as per day toll payment, it won the contract. Its predecessor had quoted Rs 2.58 crore.

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway was constructed at a cost of Rs 1,630 crore in 2002. In 2004, MRSDC signed an agreement with Ideal, receiving a total of Rs 1,301 crore over 16 years. Having failed to recover the project cost, the state government continues to charge a toll.

On August 1, a tender for toll collection for this expressway for the next 11 years was floated. The company that will win the bid must make an upfront payment of Rs 9,000 crore. Officials hope to complete the bidding process by December.