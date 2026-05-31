Mumbai Property Market Hits 14-Year May High With 12,315 Registrations In 2026 |

Mumbai city (area under BMC jurisdiction) recorded 12,315 property registrations in May 2026, a growth of 7% year-on-year (YoY). The highest for the month in over a decade, this signals a continued end-user demand. The state exchequer collected over Rs 1,051crore (Cr) in stamp duty revenue in May 2026, according to data from the Maharashtra Department of Registrations and Stamp.

Property registrations in May 2026 mark the highest volume for the month of May in the past 14 years, surpassing the previous peak recorded in May 2025, highlighting the

strength of Mumbai’s residential market. While registrations have grown 7% YoY, stamp duty collections dipped marginally by1% YoY due to a shift in the transaction mix.

Sequentially, property registrations declined by 14% in May 2026 while revenue collections dropped by 9% month-on-month (MoM).

Mumbai property sale registration and government revenue collection

Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, stated “Mumbai’s residential market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, with May 2026 recording the strongest performance for the month in more than a decade. The sustained volume of registrations reflects the depth of end-user demand and confidence in the city’s housing market. While stamp duty collections moderated marginally, suggesting some normalization in transaction values, overall market fundamentals remain robust, supported by stable demand, improving affordability dynamics and continued preference for homeownership among buyers.”

Sandeep Ahuja, Global CEO, Atmosphere Living said, “Mumbai saw year-on-year growth in registrations in May’26 which is a clear signal, reaffirming that real estate continues to command investment patterns of the city. In a world characterised by volatility, investors and end-users alike are gravitating towards assets that offer both capital preservation and an elevated lifestyle proposition. This is particularly evident in the growing appeal of hospitality-led formats, where the expectation has moved beyond owning a home to owning a curated living experience."

Mumbai records 14-year best property registrations