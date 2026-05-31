Truck Flips Near Metro Construction Site On Thane-Manpada Road; No Traffic Obstruction Reported

Thane: A truck reportedly flipped on its side near a metro construction site on the Thane-Manpada road in Thane, raising concerns over safety near the ongoing infrastructure work in the area.

According to visuals shared by ‘Thane_Street_Story’, the truck can be seen completely overturned on its side near the construction site. The visuals suggest that the vehicle was transporting materials to the site when the incident took place.

However, the truck did not overturn on the main road, and therefore, no obstruction to traffic was reported. Movement of vehicles on the road did not appear to be affected due to the incident.

There is no official information yet on how the truck flipped or what exactly led to the incident. Details regarding whether the vehicle lost balance, slipped near the worksite, or overturned during unloading or movement remain unclear.

As of now, there are no reports of injuries in the incident. Further details are awaited.

Car Overturns On Silver Park Flyover In Mira Road

A video has surfaced from Mira Bhayandar showing a major accident on a flyover, where a Chevrolet Enjoy car overturned in the middle of the road. Visuals from the scene showed nearby motorists stopping their vehicles and rushing to help the driver out of the damaged car.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘gemsofmbmc’, the accident took place on the flyover near Silver Park Signal at around 2:15 AM on May 17. The overturned vehicle, a Chevrolet Enjoy bearing registration number MH 48 F 1694, was seen lying upside down on the flyover after the crash.

Visuals from the spot showed the front portion of the vehicle severely damaged due to the impact. Passersby and motorists were seen gathering around the vehicle and assisting after the accident.

Empty beer bottles were also reportedly found near the vehicle following the crash, raising suspicion of an alleged drunk driving angle. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Incidents like these continue to raise serious concerns over road safety, reckless driving and irresponsible behaviour on roads, especially during late-night hours. The crash has once again highlighted the dangers of alleged drunk driving and the risks it poses not only to drivers but also to other commuters using the roads.

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