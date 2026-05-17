Car Overturns On Silver Park Flyover In Mira Road; Beer Bottles Allegedly Found Near Vehicle - VIDEO

Chevrolet Enjoy Overturns On Silver Park Flyover In Mira Road; Beer Bottles Allegedly Found Near Vehicle - VIDEO | gemsofmbmc

Mumbai: A video has surfaced from Mira Bhayandar showing a major accident on a flyover, where a Chevrolet Enjoy car overturned in the middle of the road. Visuals from the scene showed nearby motorists stopping their vehicles and rushing to help the driver out of the damaged car.

According to a video shared by the Instagram handle ‘gemsofmbmc’, the accident took place on the flyover near Silver Park Signal at around 2:15 AM on May 17. The overturned vehicle, a Chevrolet Enjoy bearing registration number MH 48 F 1694, was seen lying upside down on the flyover after the crash.

Visuals from the spot showed the front portion of the vehicle severely damaged due to the impact. Passersby and motorists were seen gathering around the vehicle and assisting after the accident.

Empty beer bottles were also reportedly found near the vehicle following the crash, raising suspicion of an alleged drunk driving angle. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same so far.

Authorities are expected to conduct a further investigation into the incident.

Incidents like these continue to raise serious concerns over road safety, reckless driving and irresponsible behaviour on roads, especially during late-night hours. The crash has once again highlighted the dangers of alleged drunk driving and the risks it poses not only to drivers but also to other commuters using the roads.

1 Dies After 4 BEST Buses Collide In Andheri

This comes just days after a tragic accident near Azad Nagar Metro Station in Andheri West claimed the life of a BEST bus conductor following a chain collision involving four buses on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shekhar Baburao Rawate, a resident of Virar, who was on duty at the time of the incident. The accident took place at around 1:15 PM on SV Road between Amboli Naka and Rajkumar bus stop after a fallen tree reportedly caused heavy traffic congestion in the area.

According to transport officials, three Mateshwari-operated BEST buses, Route 266/32 (Bus No. 7783), Route 242/32 (Bus No. 7774) and Route 249/33 (Bus No. 7778), were stationary in a queue because of the blockage when a PMI-operated BEST wet lease bus on Route 251, bearing registration number MH-01-FE-0620 (Bus No. 4115), rammed into the halted buses from behind.

During the impact, Rawate, who was attached to Bus No. 7783, reportedly got trapped between Bus No. 7778 and the speeding bus while moving behind the parked vehicles. He sustained severe injuries in the collision and was rushed to Cooper Hospital by the conductor of the PMI-operated bus. However, doctors declared him dead before treatment at around 1:35 PM.

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