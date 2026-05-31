Cement Bag Falls From Under-Construction Building In Mira Road, Lands On Vehicle; No Injuries Reported | gems of mbmc

A cement bag reportedly fell from an under-construction building in Indralok Phase 6 and landed on a vehicle parked below, raising concerns over safety measures at the construction site.

According to a reel by 'gems of mbmc', no one was injured in the incident. However, the episode has sparked concern among residents, as the falling material could have led to a serious mishap had a pedestrian, resident, or vehicle occupant been present at the spot at the time.

A video has surfaced showing the exterior of the under-construction building, where the incident allegedly took place. The visuals have once again brought construction-site safety into focus, particularly in areas where residential movement and vehicular parking are located close to ongoing building work.

Residents have questioned whether adequate precautions were being taken to prevent construction material from falling outside the site premises. They have also urged the authorities concerned to inspect the site and ensure that proper safety nets, barricading and other protective measures are in place.

While the incident did not result in any injuries, citizens said it should serve as a warning, as even a minor lapse at a construction site can have dangerous consequences in a densely populated residential area.

20-Year-Old Construction Worker Dies After Fall From 10th Floor In Bhandup

The Bhandup police have registered a case against Mahipal Mukku, 38, owner of Jai Bhavani Construction Company, and other concerned persons for allegedly causing death due to negligence after a 20-year-old construction worker died following a fall from the 10th floor of an under-construction building in Bhandup West.

According to the complaint filed by Police Sub-Inspector Raosaheb Balasaheb Jadhav, 32, of the Bhandup police station, the police received a call from Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar, at around 7.53 pm on April 30 informing them about the death of Mohammad Manwarul Mohammad Masibul, 20.

Police said Masibul, a resident of Shastrinagar near the Bada Masjid in Bandra West, was working at the S.B. Paradise construction site on Guru Dashmesh Gurudwara Road in Bhandup West. At around 2.15 pm on the day of the incident, he was tying bamboo platforms on the exterior of the building when he allegedly fell into the building’s duct line from the 10th floor and sustained serious injuries.

Fellow workers initially rushed him to Navkar Hospital in Bhandup. He was later shifted to Rajawadi Hospital for further treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Police registered an accidental death report and recorded the statement of the deceased worker’s elder brother, Mohammad Janrul, 24, who was also working at the site.

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