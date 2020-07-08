Mumbai: Private firms can get their employees tested for virus

In a bid to increase testing and tracking, Maharashtra has allowed private companies with more than 50 people to get their employees tested, subject to certain terms and conditions.

This could go a long way in reassuring both the employer and the employees that they are working in a less anxiety ridden environment. Also, it will lessen the ‘test’ burden of the authorities.

The companies can get the tests conducted after making an application to the district collector and the municipal commissioner. The application needs to specify which type of Covid-19 test will be conducted.

The state government issued the notification in response to repeated representations by private companies.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Principal Secretary, Department of Medical Education and Drugs, said that this will help in enhancing the test, tracking and tracing footprint.

The private establishment will also have to give details of the testing lab. It will be mandatory to submit the Covid-19 positive and negative reports to the Indian Council of Medical Research and the district collector and the municipal commissioner.

Those deemed positive will be immediately sent to the isolation centre and persons who came in contact with them will be assigned to institutional quarantine. This exercise will be done by an officer designated by the general manager of the establishment.

Indian Medical Association (Maharashtra State) President Dr Avinash Bhondawe said early detection is key to control the spread. “Asymptomatic patients should be tested. With the new notification, a large number of people from private offices will be tested and the detection will be made in the initial stage,’’ he added.