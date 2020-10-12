Mumbai Power Outage: POSOCO releases flash report on power failure

Train services came to a halt, homes, and businesses were without electricity as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages across Mumbai Monday morning.

As the day progressed, power restorations efforts began on "war footing". State's Power Minister Nitin Raut said the trouble emanated from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) facilities during planned maintenance work.

Tata Power attributed the power outage to a simultaneous substation tripping at 1010 hrs at state-run transmission company MSETCL's two substations in the suburbs of Kalwa and Kharghar. Raut said power supply will resume soon, as officials were working on it on a war footing.

With work-from-home (WFH) becoming the norm across vital industries like banking, finance and information technology, employee output was also impacted as the residences do not have electricity backup in a city which generally has stable power.