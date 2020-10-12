Mumbai Power Outage: POSOCO releases flash report on power failure

Train services came to a halt, homes, and businesses were without electricity as a grid failure resulted in massive power outages across Mumbai Monday morning.
As the day progressed, power restorations efforts began on "war footing". State's Power Minister Nitin Raut said the trouble emanated from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) facilities during planned maintenance work.
Tata Power attributed the power outage to a simultaneous substation tripping at 1010 hrs at state-run transmission company MSETCL's two substations in the suburbs of Kalwa and Kharghar. Raut said power supply will resume soon, as officials were working on it on a war footing.
With work-from-home (WFH) becoming the norm across vital industries like banking, finance and information technology, employee output was also impacted as the residences do not have electricity backup in a city which generally has stable power.
Meanwhile, the Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) Western regional Load Dispatch Centre released a flash report on power failure. In a statement, Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) Western regional Load Dispatch Centre said: "As intimated by SLDC Kalwa at 09:58hrs, 400kV Kalwa-Padghe line-2 tripped on R-phase fault. At 10:00hrs 400kV Kalwa-Khargar line which was 900MW also got tripped due to a conductor snap near Khargar. Subsequently, Khargar ICT-1 & ICT-2 also tripped at 10:05 hrs. Due to this Kalwa and Khargar stations were dead. Expected Mumbai load loss was 2600MW."
Here is a flash report released by Power System Operation Corporation Limited:
