Mumbai power cut first reported at 10:15 am, likely to take 1 hour to restore: BMC Disaster Management Department

The Disaster Management Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said the power cut in Greater Mumbai Region was first reporrted at 10:15 am.

According to preliminary information provided by the Disaster Management Department, electric power failure was reported by BEST Supply Control due to Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.

Date of incident: 12.10.2020

➡ Time of incident reported :@1015hrs

➡ Incident reported by: BEST Supply Control

➡ Incident : Power Failure (Level- L0)

➡ Details: Electric power failure due to Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa. It will take 45 min to 1 hr to restore the supply.

➡ Impact:

1) Failure of Electric Supply all over Mumbai City & Suburb

2) Train traffic of all lines Central, Eastern & Western disrupted.