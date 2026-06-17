Mumbai Port Authority Handles 2.4 Lakh Cruise Passengers & 95 Vessels In FY26 As India Bets On Cruise Tourism Growth | Mumbai Port Authority

Mumbai: Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) handled more than 2.4 lakh cruise passengers and 95 cruise vessels during the financial year 2025-26, reinforcing its position as a key gateway for India's growing cruise tourism sector.

According to data released by the port authority, a total of 2,40,346 passengers travelled through Mumbai's cruise facilities during the year. Domestic cruise operations accounted for the bulk of traffic, with 87 vessels carrying 2,26,837 passengers, while eight international cruise ships brought 13,509 passengers through the port.

The traffic figures come at a time when the Centre is pushing to expand cruise tourism as part of its broader maritime and tourism strategy. Mumbai's role has strengthened further with the commissioning of the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, currently the country's largest cruise terminal.

The facility, spread across more than 4.15 lakh sq ft, has the capacity to handle up to 10 lakh passengers annually and process up to 10,000 passengers a day. Cruise vessels with a carrying capacity of up to 4,500 passengers can be accommodated at the terminal.

Industry experts believe the terminal provides Mumbai with the infrastructure required to emerge as a major cruise hub on the western coast and support the Centre's ambitious cruise tourism targets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The government's Cruise Bharat Mission, launched from Mumbai, aims to significantly increase cruise traffic, destinations, terminals and passenger volumes over the coming years. At the ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue held in June 2025, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had stated that India aims to develop 5,000 km of navigable waterways and target one million cruise passengers by 2029 under the Sagarmala programme.

Mumbai Port Authority officials said operational reforms have also improved the ease of doing business for cruise operators. These include revised standard operating procedures, guaranteed berthing facilities, removal of ousting charges, digital customs processing, QR code-based immigration clearance, concessional tariff support and extension of cabotage relaxation for passenger vessels until February 2029.

While infrastructure creation remains critical, industry stakeholders have highlighted that future growth will depend equally on destination development, seamless passenger experiences and better integration between ports and tourism circuits.

Read Also Two Workers Die On The Spot After Compressed Air Burst During Pipeline Pigging Operation At JSW...

Dr M. Angamuthu, Chairperson of Mumbai Port Authority, said the existing traffic base and the newly operational terminal provide a strong platform for the next phase of growth. "The focus now is on enhancing passenger convenience, strengthening destination connectivity and ensuring coordinated efforts among all stakeholders associated with cruise operations," he said.

With expanding terminal capacity, policy support and rising passenger volumes, Mumbai Port Authority is expected to play a central role in shaping India's cruise tourism ambitions in the years ahead.