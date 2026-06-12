JNPA Retains India's Top Port Ranking, Secures 22nd Spot Globally In World Bank's CPPI 2025

JNPA Port | X

Navi Mumbai, June 12: Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has retained its position as India’s best-performing port and ranked 22nd globally in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2025, published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence.

JNPA performance metrics

The CPPI 2025 report shows that JNPA achieved a berth occupancy share of 75 per cent of port hours, with a Statistical Index score of 58.9 and an Administrative Index score of 138.0, helping it secure the 22nd position among container ports worldwide.

JNPA retains its No. 1 position as India's best-performing port and its improved its ranking to 22nd globally in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) 2025. What began as a commitment to improve every aspect of port operations has translated into global recognition.



This… pic.twitter.com/DHYxj7MVFl — जवाहरलाल नेहरू पत्तन प्राधिकरण (JNPA) (@JNPort) June 12, 2026

Global improvement and ranking

The report also highlighted JNPA’s significant improvement over the past five years. The port ranked 14th among the top 20 ports globally showing the greatest improvement between 2020 and 2025. Its ranking score improved by 32 points, rising from 66 in 2020 to 98 in 2025.

Operational efficiency and stakeholder contributions

Commenting on the achievement, JNPA Chairperson Gaurav Dayal said the recognition reflects sustained efforts to enhance operational efficiency, reduce vessel turnaround time and strengthen port-led logistics.

He credited terminal operators, shipping lines, logistics partners, Customs authorities, employees and other stakeholders for contributing to the achievement.

CPPI methodology

According to the report, the CPPI evaluates container port performance based on vessel time spent in port, adjusted for ship size and call characteristics.

The assessment primarily uses Automatic Identification System (AIS)-based port call records along with proprietary port and terminal data. The index measures efficiency through vessel turnaround performance by analysing arrival, berth and departure times.

JNPA terminals and expansion plans

JNPA currently operates five container terminals — NSFT, NSICT, NSIGT, BMCT and APMT — and remains India’s largest container port. The authority is also pursuing capacity expansion, technology-driven transformation and sustainable growth initiatives to strengthen its global competitiveness.

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In addition, JNPA is developing the Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra, envisioned as India’s 13th major port and a fully green port that is expected to rank among the world’s leading maritime hubs.

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