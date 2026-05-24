Mumbai Port Authority Hits Record 75.15 Million Tonnes Cargo, Targets 80 Million Tonnes In Next Operational Goal

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Mumbai Port Authority held a stakeholder meet on 22nd May 2026 in Mumbai to review its cargo performance for FY 2025-26 and discuss the way forward for achieving the next operational target of 80 million metric tonnes.

Record Highest Cargo Throughput Achieved

Mumbai Port Authority handled 75.15 million metric tonnes of cargo during FY 2025-26, achieving its highest cargo throughput so far. This performance accounted for 8.22 percent share of all India major port cargo, 35 percent market share in Iron and Steel EXIM cargo, 15.5 percent market share in liquid bulk cargo and 10.48 percent market share in coastal trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority, said, “The achievement of 75.15 million metric tonnes is the result of the collective contribution of port users, trade partners and supporting Central and State government institutions. I place on record my gratitude to every person and every stakeholder who has contributed to this performance. Every million tonne of cargo handled through the port generates revenue, supports employment and contributes directly or indirectly to the country’s economic growth. Mumbai Port acts as a facilitator for the nation, and this achievement belongs to all those whose work is visible and invisible for the port.”

Focus on KPIs and Operational Efficiency

The meeting also noted that Mumbai Port has a distinct operating character, with a significant share of strategies for cargo handled through offshore and allied systems. KPI’s focused on cargo growth, vessel handling, and various KPI’s that requires to improve port operations and become cost effective and competitive port. The presentation made during the programme highlighted key operational indicators and the need to continue working on faster turnaround, better berth use and higher cargo volumes.

Port users, terminal operators, trade representatives, industry stakeholders and Senior officials of Mumbai Port Authority, participated in the discussions. During the discussion, upcoming projects, including the proposed Marina development, were highlighted as part of Mumbai Port Authority’s future growth plans. The Chairperson also spoke about the need to improve cargo performance, adopt eco- friendly cargo handling practices, and work closely with stakeholders to support India’s maritime growth.

Mumbai Port Authority continues to serve as an important facilitator of maritime trade, cargo movement and economic activity in the Mumbai region.

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