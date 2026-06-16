Two Workers Die On The Spot After Compressed Air Burst During Pipeline Pigging Operation At JSW Liquid Jetty In JNPA Port Area | File Pic (Representational Image)

Navi Mumbai: In a tragic accident at JSW's liquid jetty in the JNPA port area on Sunday morning, two workers died on the spot during a pipeline cleaning operation. The incident occurred during a pigging process, a part of pipeline maintenance.

Incident Location & Sequence

A pigging station is located at LB-4 point of the JSW Liquid Jetty within the JNPA port area. Pipeline cleaning work was underway there on Saturday night. During the operation, a stopper became lodged inside the pipeline.

On Sunday at around 9 a.m., Loading Master Rajendra Shinde (35) of Benzoflast Company and Jagannath Gavand (55), an employee of Orient Company, arrived at the site to remove the obstruction. The two were engaged in inserting a pump into the door and applying high-pressure force to dislodge the stopper, said Nhava Sheva police.

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Fatal Pressure Burst

During the process, the stopper had reached and become stuck at the end of the pipeline. As the pressure gauge reportedly showed zero pressure, Rajendra Shinde opened the door. However, the stopper trapped inside the pipeline was suddenly propelled outward by a powerful burst of compressed air, striking both workers, said police.

Shinde and Gavand sustained severe injuries in the impact and succumbed shortly afterwards.

"Upon receiving information about the incident, we rushed to the spot and began an investigation. We have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the incident, " said the police official.

Further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Karan Shikalgar from Nhava Sheva police station.

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