NMMC To Reactivate 100 Traditional Open Wells In Navi Mumbai As Morbe Dam Water Level Drops To Just 12.73 Per Cent |

Navi Mumbai: With water levels in the Morbe Dam dropping to just 12.73 per cent and concerns mounting over a delayed monsoon due to the El Niño effect, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to clean and reactivate 100 traditional open wells across the city for non-potable use.

Commissioner's Directive

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has directed the Water Supply Department to survey, restore and operationalise traditional wells within municipal limits as part of the civic body's contingency plan to tackle a potential water shortage. NMMC has already imposed a 10 per cent water cut despite owning the 450 million litres per day Morbe Dam project.

Officials said water from the revived wells will be used for secondary purposes such as gardening, road cleaning, washing, sanitation and construction activities, thereby conserving treated drinking water supplies. Additional City Engineer Arvind Shinde has instructed engineers across all ward offices to undertake desilting and cleaning of wells and prepare them for use.

IMD Warning

The decision comes amid warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) that the progress of the southwest monsoon has slowed due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions. While the monsoon has reached South Konkan and parts of Maharashtra, its further advance has stalled, raising concerns over rainfall deficits and water availability.

Reacting to the announcement, B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, said the situation highlights the urgent need for large-scale rainwater harvesting and long-term climate adaptation measures.

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"Rainwater harvesting replenishes groundwater tables and creates a vital water reserve that serves as a fixed deposit during periods of scarcity," Kumar said.

He warned that the current situation reflects the growing impact of climate change on urban water security.

Institutionalising Sustainability

"Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is a reality unfolding before us. Unfortunately, authorities often wake up only when reservoir levels drop to alarming levels," Kumar said.

Kumar urged NMMC to transform the present challenge into an opportunity to institutionalise sustainable water management practices across the city.

"NMMC should showcase rainwater harvesting systems at its headquarters, ward offices and fire brigade establishments. The civic body should also make such systems mandatory for all redevelopment projects," he said.

Describing the ongoing redevelopment boom in Navi Mumbai as a "golden opportunity" to embed climate action into urban planning, Kumar called for stricter sustainability requirements in urban projects.

"Redevelopment projects should be required to incorporate rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and the reuse of treated sewage water for non-potable purposes such as gardening, road cleaning, flushing and construction," he added.

According to NMMC, housing societies and local representatives will also be encouraged to participate in the well restoration initiative. Civic officials believe the activation of traditional wells will provide an additional buffer against water scarcity until reservoir levels improve with the arrival of substantial monsoon rainfall.

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