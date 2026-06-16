MMRDA Launches 252-Tonne Composite Steel Span Across Central Railway Corridor For Metro Line 2B In Overnight Operation | Representative image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has achieved a significant construction milestone on Metro Line 2B by successfully launching the first composite steel span across the busy Central Railway corridor between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations.

Operation Details

The complex operation was carried out during a two-hour railway traffic block between 1 am and 3 am on June 14 on the CSMT-Panvel rail section. The span, measuring 54.25 metres in length and weighing 252 metric tonnes, comprises four composite steel girders and forms a critical part of the elevated metro corridor.

According to MMRDA officials, the installation required extensive planning and coordination with Central Railway authorities due to the challenging nature of executing construction activities above active railway tracks. The operation was completed within the allotted block period without disrupting railway operations.

Lifting Mechanism

The span was lifted and positioned using two 500-metric-tonne hydraulic cranes operating in tandem, supported by an additional standby crane. Around 30 engineers and technical experts, along with nearly 100 skilled and unskilled workers, were involved in the execution.

Officials said the launch followed months of detailed engineering, fabrication and quality assurance processes. All statutory clearances, safety approvals and railway permissions were secured before the operation.

Line 2B Overview

Metro Line 2B, which will connect D N Nagar in Andheri to Mandale in Mankhurd, is one of Mumbai's key east-west metro corridors and is expected to significantly improve connectivity across the city's eastern suburbs upon completion. Currently Phase 1 of this line comprising 4.5km stretch between Diamond Garden in Chembur to Mandale is operational.

MMRDA stated that the successful installation demonstrates the engineering capabilities required to deliver major infrastructure projects in densely populated urban environments while adhering to stringent safety standards.

The authority also acknowledged the support extended by Central Railway and other agencies involved in facilitating the operation. The completion of the steel span launch is expected to accelerate construction progress on the corridor and marks another important step towards expanding Mumbai's metro network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/