UPSC IFS Result 2026 Out At upsc.gov.in; 1,046 Candidates Clear Prelims For Forest Service Mains

UPSC IFS Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 for candidates shortlisted for admission to the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026. The result was declared on June 15, 2026, marking a crucial step for aspirants aiming to join India’s forest services.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Result declaration and overview

This year’s screening test was conducted on May 24, 2026, as part of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. Based on performance in this stage, a total of 1,046 candidates have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026, against 80 notified vacancies.

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Provisional qualification status

The Commission has clarified that all shortlisted candidates are provisionally qualified, subject to completion of the required formalities through the online portal.

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Steps to Check UPSC IFS Result 2026

Candidates who appeared for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2026 can check their Indian Forest Service (IFS) result by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that says “Written Results” or “IFS (Prelims) Result 2026”

Step 3: Click on the relevant result PDF link

Step 4: The result will open in PDF format containing roll numbers of qualified candidates

Step 5: Use Ctrl + F (Find option) to search your Roll Number

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference

Step 7: Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result PDF for further stages of the examination process.

Direct link to check the result

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Important notice for qualified candidates

UPSC has asked all candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage to complete mandatory formalities through the official portal. This includes fee payment, document verification, and preference submission for cadres.

The candidature of one candidate bearing Roll Number 6300119 has been kept withheld due to an ongoing court case. Further action on this case will depend on the final court outcome.

UPSC IFS Result 2026: What candidates need to do next

Qualified candidates must complete the following steps once the online window is activated:

Log in to the official UPSC portal: https://upsconline.nic.in

Pay the application fee of ₹200 (exempted for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates)

Update or submit Scribe details / Assistive devices / Large-font question paper requirements (if applicable)

Fill and submit Cadre Preference for Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026

Verify all personal and examination details carefully before final submission

Submit the application form to generate the e-Admit Card for Mains

UPSC has made it clear that even candidates who do not need to update any details must still log in and finally submit the form. Failure to do so will lead to disqualification from the next stage.

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Marks, cut-off and answer key to be released later

The Commission has also informed that marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the preliminary examination will be released only after the completion of the entire examination cycle, including both the Indian Forest Service and Civil Services examinations. These details will be made available on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IFS Result 2026: Candidate helpline

For any clarification regarding the result or next steps, candidates can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter:

Phone: 011-40303444 / 011-24041001

Timing: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM

With the announcement of results, attention now shifts to the Mains stage, where shortlisted candidates will compete for final selection into one of India’s most prestigious and challenging services dedicated to forest and environmental management.