Mumbai Pollution Update: City's AQI remains very poor at 306; mercury at 18.4°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

The temperature in Mumbai dropped slightly on Monday even as the AQI remained 'very poor'.

On Monday morning, the city recorded a temperature of 19.8°C. The humidity in Mumbai was 89%. According to weather experts, the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

'Poor' air quality

As of Sunday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'very poor' at 306; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 306 and 19 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 19°C & 34°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 347 AQI Very poor

Mazgaon: 149 AQI Moderate

BKC: 339 Very poor

Sion: 161 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 252 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 324 AQI Very Poor

