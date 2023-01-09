Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality drops amid mercury fluctuations, AQI 'poor' at 300; temperature at 22.4°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The city has been witnessing fluctuating mercury which has adversely affected the air quality. Mumbai witnessed days with AQI faring worse than that of Delhi.

On Monday morning, the air quality in the city was recorded to be 'poor' with AQI standing at 300. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 120 and 199 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip below 14°C this week. In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that

The city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 18°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 22.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 48% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 127 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 225 AQI Poor

Bandra Kurla Complex: 295 AQI Poor

Sion: 152 AQI Moderate

Thane: 158 AQI Moderate

.Navi Mumbai: 340 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 142. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 169. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 161 while Kolkata stood at 198. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 148 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 132. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 345 today.