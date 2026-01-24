 CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks Immediate Government Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks Immediate Government Action

CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks Immediate Government Action

The CPI(M) staged a sit-in protest at the Bhiwandi Prant Office demanding resolution of pending forest rights claims, water shortages, high electricity bills and labour issues. Activists also sought proper PDS implementation, MGNREGS work and filling of vacant teacher posts. The protest continued till evening despite assurances from officials.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday staged a sit-in protest at the Bhiwandi Prant Office, pressing for the resolution of several long-pending issues affecting tribal communities, workers, farmers and students across the region. |

Bhiwandi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday staged a sit-in protest at the Bhiwandi Prant Office, pressing for the resolution of several long-pending issues affecting tribal communities, workers, farmers and students across the region.

The protesters highlighted pending forest rights claims of tribal families, acute water shortages, rising electricity bills, and multiple labour-related grievances. They also demanded proper implementation of the public distribution system, timely work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), immediate filling of vacant teacher posts, and withdrawal of alleged plans to shut down Zilla Parishad schools.

Protest Continues Till Evening

The sit-in protest continued till late evening, with demonstrators declaring that the agitation would be sustained until concrete assurances were translated into action. Slogans criticising the policies of the BJP-led government were raised throughout the protest.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Heats Up As Kalina Rangers Thrash India On Track, Mumbay FC Edge Iron Born
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 Heats Up As Kalina Rangers Thrash India On Track, Mumbay FC Edge Iron Born
Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money Online
Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money Online
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks Immediate Government Action
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks Immediate Government Action
AR Rahman Performs Vande Mataram At Dubai Concert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch Viral Video
AR Rahman Performs Vande Mataram At Dubai Concert Amid 'Communal Thing' Remark Controversy - Watch Viral Video

During the agitation, a meeting was held at the Prant Office in the presence of Prant Officer Amit Sanap and Tahsildar Abhijit Khole. Office-bearers from several mass organisations—including the CPI(M), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Adivasi Adhikar Rashtriya Manch, and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI)—participated in the discussions.

Read Also
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...
article-image

Officials Assure Action

Officials assured the protesters that issues faced by residents of remote and tribal areas would be addressed at the earliest. However, despite the assurance, the sit-in continued till 6 pm, as activists demanded a clear timeline for redressal.

Addressing the gathering, protest leaders alleged that policies pursued over the past 11 years by the BJP-led government had pushed both rural and urban working-class populations into distress. Slogans such as “India belongs to its workers, not to Adani, Ambani, Modi and Shah” echoed at the protest site, reflecting the strong political messaging of the agitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money...
Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money...
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks...
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks...
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...
BMC Floats E-Tender To Outsource 22-Bed MICU At Jogeshwari Hospital, Ignoring Objections And Citing...
BMC Floats E-Tender To Outsource 22-Bed MICU At Jogeshwari Hospital, Ignoring Objections And Citing...
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Bust Burglary Gang, Arrest Four Accused And Solve Five Theft Cases with...
Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Bust Burglary Gang, Arrest Four Accused And Solve Five Theft Cases with...