Mumbai: Poll officials seize Rs 10 lakh in Thane

Thane: Election officials seized Rs10 lakh in cash at a checkpost in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in the poll-bound state, an official said on Friday. It was the first cash seizure in Thane after the assem­bly poll schedule was announced on September 21.

On a tip-off, officers stationed at the Chavindra checkpost spotted a car entering the powerloom town. On search­ing the vehicle, they found Rs10 lakh.

The driver, Suresh Dharmani, could not provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the money, it said. The cash was seized and deposited in the treasury on the orders of Mohan Naladkar, the returning officer for the Bhiwandi (E) assembly seat.