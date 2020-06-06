Mumbai Police's order order for action against fake news is legal: Maha govt tells Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Justifying the Mumbai Police's order that stipulates criminal action against anyone spreading false and fake information on social media, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that reasonable restrictions can be imposed to safeguard public order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Amjad Sayed was on Friday hearing two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the legality of an order dated May 23, passed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

The order said that action would be taken against any person, who spreads incorrect, fake information on social media. It further said that any person who holds the 'Admin' position of any social media group, shall be held personally liable for dissemination of any false or incorrect messages circulated in the group.