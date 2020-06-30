Mumbai Police's 2 km radius: How you can use Google Maps to ensure you don't break the law

Want to get a professional haircut, or purchase groceries with a discount at your local grocery store without crossing the 2 km radius?

Google Maps has got your back. Here's how you can find out if your destination is located within the 2 km boundary.

Step 1 - Open Google Maps

Step 2 - Add your location

Step 3 - Add your salon/grocery store's location in the destination tab

Step 4 - The number of km/s will appear on your screen

Note: The route determined by Google Maps is an approximate. The Free Press Journal in no way implies that it serves as an ultimate argument to the law.

In a bid to maintain control and avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok recently announced that movements will continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only.