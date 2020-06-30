Mumbai Police's 2 km radius: How you can use Google Maps to ensure you don't break the law

Want to get a professional haircut, or purchase groceries with a discount at your local grocery store without crossing the 2 km radius?
Google Maps has got your back. Here's how you can find out if your destination is located within the 2 km boundary.
Step 1 - Open Google Maps
Step 2 - Add your location
Step 3 - Add your salon/grocery store's location in the destination tab
Step 4 - The number of km/s will appear on your screen
Note: The route determined by Google Maps is an approximate. The Free Press Journal in no way implies that it serves as an ultimate argument to the law.
In a bid to maintain control and avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Mumbai Police Spokesperson Pranaya Ashok recently announced that movements will continue to be restricted for essential activities like buying food, vegetables, visits to markets, salons, barber shops, with a radius of 2 kms only.
"While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by the state government, making the movement of people easier, the threat of Covid-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing. However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," said DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson.
Wearing a mask while outside home continues to be compulsory at all times. Outdoor movement for exercise is also restricted to open spaces within the 2 km radius from home, the new guidelines state.
The police have also warned the shop and market-owners that their establishments will be shut if they are found violating the social distancing norms.
Night curfew from 9pm to 5am continues to be in effect and no movement of persons, except for essential activities, is allowed in this period. Any violator of the night curfew will be strictly penalised, said Mumbai Police.
"It is our sincere appeal to all citizens to behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating Covid-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," added Ashok.
Amidst fast increasing coronavirus cases, rise in vehicular traffic and people hitting the roads without wearing masks, the Maharashtra government was forced to further tighten the restrictions by extending the lockdown till midnight of July 31.
