2-km Barrier: Do you need an e-pass to catch a flight in Mumbai?

Confusion prevailed among people on Monday owing to the new rule imposed by Mumbai Police: no movement will be allowed beyond two-km radius from homes.
Many took to Twitter, to seek clarification over the same. One user asked Mumbai police whether he would need an e-pass for driving to the airport. "Do we need E-Pass for driving to drop relatives at Airport? how many people allowed in a car?", the Twitter user asked.
Replying to this, Mumbai Police said that no e-pass is required in Mumbai and MMR regions while travelling to airport. "Sir, only essentials 1+2 are allowed. No E-Pass required in Mumbai and MMR regions. The flight tickets/boarding pass is sufficient," Mumbai Police tweeted.
On Sunday, Mumbai Police had urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise, visiting shops, salons in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.
The city police had said that movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies and movement outside this radius for other things is strictly prohibited. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from the place of residence.
A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH) on Monday morning. Mumbai Police and traffic cops are conducting extensive checks at nakabandis and impounding vehicles if the motorist is found outside the 2 km radius without a valid reason except for those who are part of essential services or are heading to office.
