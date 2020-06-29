2-km Barrier: Do you need an e-pass to catch a flight in Mumbai?

On Sunday, Mumbai Police had urged the city residents not to move beyond two-km radius of their homes for the purpose of exercise, visiting shops, salons in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The city police had said that movement beyond two km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies and movement outside this radius for other things is strictly prohibited. Similarly, outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of two km from the place of residence.

A massive traffic jam was witnessed on Western Express Highway (WEH) and Eastern Express Highways (EEH) on Monday morning. Mumbai Police and traffic cops are conducting extensive checks at nakabandis and impounding vehicles if the motorist is found outside the 2 km radius without a valid reason except for those who are part of essential services or are heading to office.