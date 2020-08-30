Mumbai Police urges to not crowd for Muharram

In compliance with the Bombay High Court's order that granted permission for the Taziya procession for Muharram on August 30, Mumbai Police, on Saturday, urged people not to gather in large numbers and avoid crowding on roads. The police also asked people to rely on the copy of the order available on the court's website and maintain peace and order during the ceremony.

Police said that a copy of the said order will also be made available at JJ Marg police station, which states that members of the Shia Muslim community will be permitted to carry out the procession on August 30, between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm, on a pre-determined route only by truck and not on foot.

According to the order, police have allowed a maximum of five persons on a truck and only five will be permitted to walk with the Taziya, a replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, for the concluding 100 meters on the route from Bhendi Bazaar to Shia Cemetery at Mazgaon.

"People are requested not to gather in large numbers on roads and the participants of the ritual will have to submit their address and contact details to the police. Most importantly, a videographer should be present with the procession at all times," said Sangramsinh Nishandar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

Importantly, in a Bombay HC ruling on Friday, said that no Taziya processions would be allowed anywhere in Maharashtra, except Mumbai. According to the court's directions, the state government will also impose all necessary restrictions, including section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) if required, to control the crowd and manage the procession.