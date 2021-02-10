Mumbai Police twisted Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chats: Republic TV tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: Arnab Goswami's Republic TV on Wednesday accused the Mumbai Police of "twisting, distorting and selectively leaking" the WhatsApp chat between him and Partho Dasgupta, the former chief of BARC.

The channel further claimed that the city police has only filed a "voluminous" chargesheet but has failed to bring on record a single incriminating material against the channel or its office bearers including Goswami, booked in the TRP scam case.

In an affidavit filed before a bench led by Justice Sambhaji Shinde, the ARG Outlier Media group claimed that the city police has leaked the chats and might have deleted some of them only to mislead the court and delay the hearing of their writ petition seeking to quash all the criminal proceedings in the TRP scam case.

"The purported WhatsApp chats were selectively leaked, twisted and doctored to create prejudice and discredit us despite the fact that the chats have nothing to do with the TRP case and establishes no wrongdoing on our part," the affidavit states.

Further the channel has claimed that despite there being no evidence against it or any of its office bearers the city police has shown them as accused in the case.

"The chargesheet though voluminous in weight is negligible in evidence against us. The law-and-order officers have failed to establish a single shred of evidence against the company in their chargesheet," the affidavit claims.

It further goes on to question as to why the police has opposed the ED's report regarding the alleged financial transactions in the case.