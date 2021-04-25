Mumbai: Police to soon amplify night patrolling with six DCPs & one Additional CP

After the successful runs of Operation All Out in the city, Mumbai Police will amplify the night patrolling and conduct combing operations every night, and not just fortnightly. Moreover, the amplified night patrolling will be overlooked by six Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and one Additional Commissioner of Police, to root out the criminals and bring down the street crimes that occur after dark.

In a bid to crackdown on anti social elements that came to life during night, which led to a number of drug peddlers returning to the streets and numerous house break-in incidents coming to fore, Mumbai Police had started a city-wide Operation All Out, for period of five hours, wherein they conducted surprise raids and extensive combing operations, resulting in arrests of dozens of absconding offenders and criminals. Taking cue from the added reinforcement's result, Mumbai Police will now have regular nightly combing operations and severe night patrolling to maintain law and order at all times.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Vishwas Nangare-Patil, said night patrolling will be amplified and DCPs and Additional CP will take turns doing night policing. Moreover, police personnel have been instructed to drive the vehicle slowly to ensure that they monitor every area minutely and ensure that no criminal activity is performed during or after the patrolling, and if anyone is found moving suspiciously, they are to be apprehended immediately.

Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) confirmed the development and said while the plan was ready to be implemented, it is yet to be rolled out in the light **of fresh restrictions being imposed in the state to ensure COVID and lockdown rules are not violated. "All the force and manpower is currently focused on lockdown rules and the plan is yet to be rolled out. We have put the plan on hold for now but will be implemented once the lockdown and restrictions are eased," DCP Chaitanya S added.

Mumbai Police, which has 13 zonal DCPs and 95 police stations, currently sees two DCP rank officers heading the night patrolling practice along with a select few senior police inspectors keeping a tab on the night movement. This move, however, will now be changing, with six DCP rank officers being on night patrolling and an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer, helping them.

Police will be conducting surprise raids on hotels, lodges and musafir khanas, check all the arrest warrants issued and keep a head count of those externed from the city. Keep a tab on record criminals and arrest them if anyone is found in an illegal activity or any serious crimes.