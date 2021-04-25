Mumbai Police shares meme inspired by Salman Khan's 'Radhe' trailer to remind citizens about face masks

The trailer of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become a meme fest on the internet.
Netizens have flooded the social media with hilarious memes on the trailer and looks like the bandwagon is not going to stop anytime soon.
Earlier today, Mumbai Police also jumped in and used a meme featuring Randeep Hooda, who plays an antagonist in the film, to highlight the importance of wearing masks when stepping out of the house.
The meme was shared by the police force on their official Twitter account. It features Randeep as the Covid-19 virus.
"When citizens step out without wearing their masks:
Coronavirus: I love it."
Have a look at the hilarious tweet here:
Moments after the Mumbai Police shared this tweet, netizens lauded the police force for being creative and raising awareness about the rules that need to be followed in order to contain the spread of the virus.
"I must say.... Your all the posts related to coronavirus are very persuasive, communicative and attractive. I always share them on my whatsapp status. Hats off to the efforts you guys are taking to educate people," a user commented.
"Your social media account should be given an award. Not many may realize the effective use of Twitter by Mumbai Police," another user commented.
While a user commented "Savage," another one wrote, "Great job Mumbai Police."
Mumbai Police has been quite active on social media in recent times and have been serving law and order up on the Internet with humour.
The meme comes after the trailer of Radhe was dropped on the Internet on April 22. The film will release on May 13 in theatres.
The film can also be viewed on ZEE5 on its pay per view service ZEEPlex.
