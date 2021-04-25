Mumbai Police shares meme inspired by Salman Khan's 'Radhe' trailer to remind citizens about face masks

The trailer of Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become a meme fest on the internet.

Netizens have flooded the social media with hilarious memes on the trailer and looks like the bandwagon is not going to stop anytime soon.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police also jumped in and used a meme featuring Randeep Hooda, who plays an antagonist in the film, to highlight the importance of wearing masks when stepping out of the house.

The meme was shared by the police force on their official Twitter account. It features Randeep as the Covid-19 virus.

"When citizens step out without wearing their masks:

Coronavirus: I love it."

Have a look at the hilarious tweet here: