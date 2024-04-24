Mumbai Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹300 Crore In First Quarter Of 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have seized over 943 kilograms of contraband in the first quarter this year and have arrested 410 persons allegedly involved in 338 cases of drug possession in the city. The total value of the seized contraband is a whopping Rs 303 crore.

Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized contraband in the city. The police have managed to seize 516 kilograms of ganja and 142 kilograms of Mephedrone (MD) this year, the statistics revealed.

According to the statistics provided by the police, from January to March this year, the police had registered 10 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 12 persons in Heroin related cases and had seized 1.24 kilogram of heroin valued at Rs 3.62 crore.

The police had registered 16 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 22 persons in Charas related cases and have seized 21.15 kilograms of charas valued at Rs 6.85 crore. The police have registered 197 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 205 persons in ganja related cases and seized 516.18 kilograms of ganja valued at Rs 1.59 crore.

As far as the high-end drugs are concerned, the police have registered seven cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested 13 persons in Cocaine related cases and seized 1.15 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs 11.39 crore.

The police have registered 80 cases related to seizure of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 129 persons in MD related cases and seized 142.80 kilograms of MD valued at Rs 280 crore. The police have also registered 27 cases related to prohibited cough syrups, arrested 28 persons in these cases and have seized cough syrup valued at Rs 9.39 lakh.

Last month, Mumbai Crime Branch had busted a factory in Sangli district of Maharashtra from where the Crime Branch had seized about 122 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 254 crore and arrested a total of 6 people, including the owner of the said factory.

As far as consumption cases are concerned, this year the police had registered 1991 drug consumption cases and have arrested 2009 persons in these cases.