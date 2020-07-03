Mumbai Police seize 58 vehicles belonging to motor training schools

The Marine Drive police has seized 58 vehicles of two motor training schools after they were found taking motor training sessions amid the lockdown. Following the seizure, the police have booked two trainers and owners of the training school for lockdown violations.

According to the police, on Monday afternoon they found motor training being given to few people on a service road near Marine Drive. When enquired the trainees told the cops that they have come for taking driving lessons. The police have seized almost 44 two wheelers and 14 cars belonging to the motor training schools from the spot.

"It is difficult to maintain social distancing while driving lessons so the action was taken, " said an official.

The two trainers identified as Kishor Talekar, 51 and Lalit Murudkar, 56 were them taken to police station and booked under the sections of IPC. According to the police Talekar working for Vaidya Motor training school while Murudkar works for Aman motor training school. The owners of both the training schools were booked as well, " said an official.