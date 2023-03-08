Mumbai Police rescue three runaway minor girls from Goa train within 6 hours

Representational Image

Six hours after they mysteriously disappeared while playing in a municipal garden in Kashimira, three minor girls were traced and rescued by the police from a train headed to Goa on Wednesday.

The girls had gone to play in the garden and were supposed to return by 7 pm. When they failed to return till late in the evening, their parents launched a futile search for them, following which a complaint was registered at the Kashimira police station.

An offence under section 363 for kidnap (since the girls are minors aged 11 (Std VI), 13 ( Std.IX) and 14 (Std. IX) years) was registered against unidentified people.

Fearing abduction or even a human trafficking angle in the case, a team under the supervision of senior police inspector- Sandip Kadam under the supervision of DCP- Jayant Bajbale, went into an overdrive to track the girls.

How Mumbai Police rescued the girls

The only clue the police had was a mobile number belonging to the father of one of the girls which she had apparently carried along.

“Investigations revealed that the girls had reached Thane railway station via Dadar and Kalyan. We were not sure about the mobile number which was switched off, but we continued keeping a watch. Finally, the number turned active. We started tracking it and found that it was moving towards Ratnagiri from Panvel. We started matching the movement with the timetables of trains on the route and zeroed in on the Mandovi Express.” said Kadam.

Girls fled fearing parents' ire

The police team contacted their Khed counterparts and provided photographs of the girls The Khed police found the girls and safely handed them over to the Kashimira police. However, the cops were left flummoxed to learn that the girls, after getting late in the garden, were afraid to go home as they feared to be reprimanded by her parents.

“We have contacted the child welfare committee(CWC) and after completing the formalities the custody of the girls will be given to their parents, " said an official.