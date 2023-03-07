Mumbai: Over 3 lakh students take part in cyber safety initiative of city police and IMC ladies’ wing

Students making posters on cyber security |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police Cyber Branch and IMC Ladies’ Wing’s - Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee in association with Responsible Netism, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, Rotary District 3141 and Kitab Khana have initiated Project Cyber Safe Mumbai. Taking the form of a poster competition for children in grades 5 to 10 ,the initiative has received an overwhelming response from the city with over 3 lakh students participating from various schools across Mumbai, as well as a host of celebrities speaking up in support of this important cause.

The Poster Competition is an initiative of the Amchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai Committee of the Ladies Wing IMC launched in 2021 to make Mumbai Safe for women and children. Children are online constantly for education, research, social interaction, entertainment, and gaming. They are very vulnerable to cybercrime which is very rampant today. The best way to prevent cyber-crimes is to arm ourselves with how to protect ourselves.

“Through the Poster Competition the children have not only become cyber safe smart but have also become Cyber Ambassadors who have already started spreading awareness amongst their families, friends and neighbours” Bharti Gandhi Chairperson Amchi Mumbai Safe Mumbai

A panel of judges - Mr. Raj Nair - CEO, Madison BMB, Mr. Jaideep Mehrotra - Indian Contemporary Artist, Dr. Santosh Kshirsagar - Dean, Sir J. J. Institute of Applied Art, Ms. Jasmine Shah Varma - Art Curator and Writer, Ms. Sheetal Mundhe - Police Inspector, Cyber Cell Crime Branch Mumbai; with their expertise and vision selected the best posters for the competition.

“Mumbai has a tradition of active citizen response. It serves as a symbol of vibrant democracy. With the technological world developing at a gigantic pace, the need for us to be cyber safe and awareness is utmost important. Our goal is to increase awareness about cyber safety and to prevent online distress,” says Roma Singhania, President of the IMC Ladies’ Wing.

The project was endorsed by many renowned personalities - Mr. Vivek Phansalkar IPS, Police Commissioner of Mumbai; Actors - Ms. Shabana Azmi, Ms. Sonali Bendre, Ms. Lara Dutta, Mr. Cyrus Broacha, Mr. Kunal Vijaykar; Ms. Shobhaa De - Socialite, Mr. Ashwin Sanghi - Renowned Author and Writer, Ms. Meera Isaacs - Former Principal & Dean of the Cathedral & John Connon School and Mr. Sandip Agarwalla – District Governor of Rotary Dist. 3141.

“Awareness is the first step towards a safer tomorrow and we have had fabulous support from leaders and well known personalities across the city in different walks of life,” adds Co-Chairperson, Reena Rupani.

The initiative culminates in a felicitation ceremony for talented winners and an exhibition displaying the best posters of students.

In the presidentship of Ms. Roma Singhania and Vice President, Ms. Amrita Somaiya, this project has been helmed by the Aamchi Mumbai, Safe Mumbai Committee under the leadership of Chairperson - Ms. Bharti Gandhi; Co-Chairpersons – Ms. Sheila Kripalani, Ms. Jyoti Doshi and Ms. Reena Rupani; Past Presidents – Ms. Neeta Patel, Ms. Minal Bajaj, Ms. Leena Vaidya, Ms. Arti Sanghi, Ms. Vanita Bhandari and Ms. Anuja Mittal; Members - CA. Pushpa Shah, Ms. Rina Deora, Ms. Sangeeta Pendurkar and Ms. Meera Isaacs.