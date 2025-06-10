 Mumbai Police Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl Missing In Dharavi Within 6 Hours
According to police, the incident unfolded on June 9, when Sitara Mohammad Amin Hasmi, 33, a resident of the slum area near Raheja Hospital in Mahim (West), reported that her young daughter had gone out to buy milk with her brother at around 9:00 AM. While the brother returned home, the girl did not, leading to panic within the family.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police Rescue 6-Year-Old Girl Missing In Dharavi Within 6 Hours | File Image

Mumbai: In a swift and coordinated effort, the Mumbai Police successfully traced and rescued a 6-year-old girl who had gone missing while on her way to buy milk with her brother on June 9. The girl was found safe near Badi Masjid in Dharavi, just six hours after she was reported missing.

After an unsuccessful personal search, the family approached the Mahim Police Station to file a missing person report.

Following the complaint, a case of kidnapping under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against an unknown person.

article-image

Recognising the gravity of the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) directed immediate deployment of four search teams comprising officers from Mahim, Dharavi, and Shahu Nagar police stations. The investigation team reviewed CCTV footage from the vicinity and discovered visuals of the girl walking alone in the direction of Dharavi.

With this critical clue, search operations were intensified in the Dharavi area. At around 10:45 PM the same day, officers found the child near Badi Masjid on the main road in Dharavi. She was safely brought back to Mahim Police Station and reunited with her family after a brief inquiry.

