Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest Purse Snatcher In 7 Days Using IPDR Technology | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Charkop police have arrested a man who attacked a woman on the road and stole her purse, apprehending him within seven days of the incident.

The police used modern technology to track and arrest the accused, who had been using internet calls in an attempt to evade capture. However, the police were able to locate him using Internet Protocol Detail Record (IDPR) technology.

One of his accomplices is still absconding, and a search is currently underway. According to the police, the complainant, Charulata Khachane, 61, resides in Dahanukar Wadi, Kandivali, West. One of the assailants struck Khachane on the head, causing her to fall to the ground.

Nevertheless, the duo managed to snatch the handbag, which contained Rs 2000, from her shoulder and fled the scene.