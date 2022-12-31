Mumbai: Police registers case against unidentified person, after conman dupes people using BJP MLA Ashish Shelar’s name

Ashish Shelar | File

Mumbai: Bandra Police has registered an FIR against an unidentified person after the PA of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar filed a complaint alleging that a person tried to cheat people using Ashish Shelar's name to get them jobs in the BMC.

Currently an investigation is underway according to Bandra Police.

In December, the parents of a student from Bandra were promised admission by the suspect, who used a fake letterhead belonging to Shelar and also forged his digital signature. He took Rs 130,000 from the parents for the ‘so-called’ favor.

The parents of the student assumed they would receive the admission.

However, when they didn’t get any update, they approached the BJP leader’s office and enquired about it.