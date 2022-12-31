Mumbai: Police seize ₹24L worth MD drugs from Mahim | Representative Image

The Worli unit of the Antinarcotics Cell(ANC) arrested two drug peddlers from the Mahim and Nagpada areas on Wednesday night and seized MD drugs worth Rs 24 lakh from their possession. The peddlers have been sent to police custody and further investigation is on.

According to the police, while patrolling at night on Wednesday,the police noticed a man with suspicious behaviour. When the police got closer to him, the man got nervous and started running away from the cops. He was nabbed after a chase. The police conducted a thorough search on him and seized 100 grams of MD drugs, commonly known as ecstasy or meow meow.

Upon further investigation of the source of the drug, the arrested accused named another person from Nagpada who was also arrested by the police and recovered 20 grams of MD from him.

According to the police, a total of 124 grams of the seized drug has a value of Rs 24 lakh in the illicit market. The police said the accused were planning to supply the drugs for a New Year party.

“We have arrested the accused before they could supply the consignment," said an official. The police arrested both the accused and found several other criminal cases registered against them at DB Marg, JJ Marg and Nagpada police stations. Further investigation is underway regarding the source of the drugs.

A case of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has been registered againstthe accusedunder the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the ANC, in the last one month, around 11 NDPS cases were registered and 20 accused were arrested including one Nigerian.They have seized contraband worth Rs 3.98 crore.