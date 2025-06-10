Mumbai Police Receives Bomb Threat From Pune Man Who Threatens To Blast City And Shoot His Former Employer | Representational Image

Mumbai: A hotel worker allegedly threatened to shoot his former employer and carry out a bomb blast in Mumbai, leading to panic among security agencies. The hotel owner, Sandeep Gade, informed the Pune Police Control Room, which in turn alerted the Mumbai Police. The incident occurred two days after Singh left his job and disappeared without notice.



The Mumbai Police was informed about this from the Pune City Police Control Room. In the last year, Mumbai Police has received at least over a hundred messages or phone calls giving threats and false information. The officer stated that such cases cannot be ignored, and all cases are investigated. However, the person who sends the threat or message is also arrested. There is no special law for such cases, resulting in the accused getting bail early in such cases.

Sandeep Singh contacted Gade two days after leaving his job and issued death threats, stating that he would shoot him and orchestrate a bomb blast in Mumbai. Gade approached the Kothrud Police, who then coordinated with the Mumbai Police to share the details of the incident. Following standard security protocol, all relevant agencies in Mumbai were placed on alert.



Security officials have expressed concern over the increasing number of such threats in recent times. As per police records, Mumbai Police have received over a hundred hoax calls and threatening messages over the past year alone. A senior officer stated that despite many threats turning out to be fake, authorities are compelled to investigate each case thoroughly due to the potential risks involved.