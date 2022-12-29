Mumbai police prohibit unlicensed sale of fireworks in city

Firecrackers | Representative Photo

The Mumbai Police has issued order prohibiting sale of fireworks in the Brihan Mumbai limits from DXecember 24 to January 31, 2023 [inclusive of the days].

The prohibition has been put in place to prevent obstruction, inconvinience, annoyance, danger or damage to public, the police said in a note.

In an order dated December 23, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vishal Thakur, he said, "No person at any public place in the limits of Brihan Mumbai shall sell, possess, offer, display, carry or expose for purpose of sale of any fire crackers/fire works without license granted by the Commissioner of Police or any other Police Officer designated by the Commissioner of Police or State Government to grant such license."

"This order will come in force from 24 December 2022 and end on 31 January 2023 3. Fireworks means explosive specified in firework in clause 7 of Explosive Rules of 1983," the notice further read.

Police prohibit bursting o fireworks at THESE areas

The police have also issued another order dated December 23 stating that no persons will let off or throw firecrackers or send up rockets including chidi within a distance of 500 meters beyond buffer zones of a bottling plant in the city from December 24 to January 31, 2023.

The police also prohibited people from bursting crackers near following areas of Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum in Chembur. Here are the areas:

1. Outside Perimeter area of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., and Hindustan PetroleumCorporation Ltd., Refinery.

2. Mahul Terminal Area.

3. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. BDU Plant Area

4. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., BDU Plant Area.

5. Behind 15 and 50 acres area up to Special Oil Refinery.