Mumbai Police Officer Scales North America's Highest Peak, Completes 6 of the 7 Summits

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Mumbai: A Mumbai Police officer Sambhaji Gurav, who is attach to V P Road Police Station has successfully summited Mount Denali (6,190 metres), the highest peak in North America, marking another milestone in his quest to conquer the prestigious Seven Summits—the highest mountains on each continent.



With the successful ascent of Mount Denali on June 17, 2026, the police Inspector Sambhaji Gurav has now completed six of the seven summits. His achievements include Mount Everest (8,848 m) in May 2021, the world's highest peak; Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) in July 2021, Europe's highest mountain; Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) in August 2021, Africa's highest peak; Mount Kosciuszko (2,228 m) in 2022, Australia's highest peak; Mount Aconcagua (6,961 m) in January 2023, South America's highest mountain; and now Mount Denali (6,190 m) in Alaska.





Despite serving in the Mumbai Police for the past 15 years and managing demanding operational responsibilities, the officer continued his mountaineering preparations with unwavering discipline. He devoted himself to rigorous physical training every day between 5 am and 7 am, balancing his professional duties with his passion for high-altitude climbing.



The journey to Denali was marked by persistence and resilience. His first attempt in 2023 ended just 200 metres below the summit, when severe storms, whiteout conditions and powerful winds forced the team to turn back in the interest of safety. The expedition demanded extreme endurance, with climbers carrying 30 to 55 kilograms of equipment while negotiating technical sections such as Ski Hill, Motorcycle Hill, Windy Corner and the High Camp approach.



A second attempt in 2025 also proved unsuccessful due to adverse weather conditions. However, both expeditions provided invaluable experience and strengthened his determination to return stronger.





In 2026, he launched "Mission Denali," taking complete responsibility for planning and leading the expedition. Drawing on lessons learned during the previous attempts, the team meticulously prepared for the challenging climb by focusing on technical mountaineering, survival systems, weather forecasting, food and fuel management, and self-sufficiency in one of the world's harshest alpine environments.



The expedition began on June 5, 2026, with a three-member team under his leadership. Battling snowstorms, freezing temperatures, low oxygen levels and rapidly changing weather conditions, the team successfully reached the summit of Mount Denali at 5 pm on June 17, 2026. At the summit, they proudly unfurled the Indian National Flag and the Maharashtra Police flag, marking a historic achievement.





Notably, the expedition concluded with 100 per cent success and without any injuries, reflecting meticulous planning, disciplined execution and a strong emphasis on safety.



Police Officer Sambhaji Gurav speaking with FPJ, also credited his diet coach, Sujata Gurav, for her precise nutritional planning and continuous support throughout the preparation and expedition, which played a crucial role in maintaining the physical fitness required for such demanding climbs. He Says, "Mountains don't defeat you, they refine you."



He expressed special gratitude to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti for his encouragement and support. Reflecting on the achievement, the officer said the summit represented much more than reaching the top of a mountain—it symbolised perseverance, resilience and the ability to rise after repeated setbacks.