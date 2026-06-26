Muharram 2026: Actor Ali Asgar Attends Religious Procession In Mumbai Ahead Of Aashura - Watch VIRAL Video

Viral Video Shows Ali Asgar At Mumbai Muharram Procession | Photo Via Instagram

Muharram holds immense significance in Islam; it is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan and is observed with deep reverence by Muslims worldwide. The period marks remembrance, reflection, and mourning, particularly culminating in Aashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

Viral Video Shows Ali Asgar At Mumbai Muharram Procession

Ahead of Aashura 2026, actor Ali Asgar was seen participating in a religious procession in Mumbai. The actor joined devotees during the observance, reflecting the spirit of unity and devotion associated with the occasion. A video from the event has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans and followers.

Check out the viral video:

Ali Asgar, known for his work in television and comedy, was seen standing among the crowd, taking part in the procession with humility and respect. His presence resonated with many viewers, who appreciated the gesture during such a significant religious occasion.

Work Front

Ali Asgar is currently seen on the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. The show is hosted by Shilpa Shetty and premiered on June 12 on ZEE5.

The contestant pairs include Sunita Ahuja with her daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, Gullu with his mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with her nephew Afghan Bhagyashree, E Sharma with her mother Rinju Sharma, and Manisha Rani with her father Manoj Kumar.

He was also seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead.