 Muharram 2026: Actor Ali Asgar Attends Religious Procession In Mumbai Ahead Of Aashura - Watch VIRAL Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMuharram 2026: Actor Ali Asgar Attends Religious Procession In Mumbai Ahead Of Aashura - Watch VIRAL Video

Muharram 2026: Actor Ali Asgar Attends Religious Procession In Mumbai Ahead Of Aashura - Watch VIRAL Video

A video of actor Ali Asgar participating in a Muharram procession in Mumbai ahead of Aashura 2026 has gone viral on social media. The actor was seen joining devotees during the religious observance. Muharram is the second holiest month in Islam after Ramadan and is marked by reflection, remembrance and mourning.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 26, 2026, 09:44 AM IST
Muharram 2026: Actor Ali Asgar Attends Religious Procession In Mumbai Ahead Of Aashura - Watch VIRAL Video
Viral Video Shows Ali Asgar At Mumbai Muharram Procession | Photo Via Instagram

Muharram holds immense significance in Islam; it is considered the second holiest month after Ramadan and is observed with deep reverence by Muslims worldwide. The period marks remembrance, reflection, and mourning, particularly culminating in Aashura, the 10th day of Muharram.

Viral Video Shows Ali Asgar At Mumbai Muharram Procession

Ahead of Aashura 2026, actor Ali Asgar was seen participating in a religious procession in Mumbai. The actor joined devotees during the observance, reflecting the spirit of unity and devotion associated with the occasion. A video from the event has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention from fans and followers.

Check out the viral video:

Read Also
'Mera Baap Aurat Hai': Ali Asgar Recalls Son Being Bullied Over 'Dadi' Role In Comedy Nights With...
'Mera Baap Aurat Hai': Ali Asgar Recalls Son Being Bullied Over 'Dadi' Role In Comedy Nights With...

Ali Asgar, known for his work in television and comedy, was seen standing among the crowd, taking part in the procession with humility and respect. His presence resonated with many viewers, who appreciated the gesture during such a significant religious occasion.

Work Front

Ali Asgar is currently seen on the cooking reality show Maa Hai Na. The show is hosted by Shilpa Shetty and premiered on June 12 on ZEE5.

The contestant pairs include Sunita Ahuja with her daughter Tina Ahuja, Urvashi Dholakia with her son Kshitij Dholakia, Tanya Mittal with her mother Sunita Mittal, Gullu with his mother Munesh Tanwar, Shahida Ansari with her nephew Afghan Bhagyashree, E Sharma with her mother Rinju Sharma, and Manisha Rani with her father Manoj Kumar.

Read Also
'Maybe As Theme Is The Same, But...': Tina Ahuja On Maa Hai Na Being Compared To Laughter Chefs |...
'Maybe As Theme Is The Same, But...': Tina Ahuja On Maa Hai Na Being Compared To Laughter Chefs |...
Read Also
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: Varun Dhawan Tries Hard To Save David Dhawan's Outdated...
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Review: Varun Dhawan Tries Hard To Save David Dhawan's Outdated...

He was also seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Follow us on