'Mera Baap Aurat Hai': Ali Asgar Recalls Son Being Bullied Over 'Dadi' Role In Comedy Nights With Kapil

Ali Asgar Recalls Son Being Bullied Over 'Dadi' Role In Comedy Nights With Kapil |

Comedian Ali Asgar became a household name with his character "dadi" in Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, the role did not sit well with him for long. The actor revealed that he began to feel stuck in the character and described it as "daal chawal." Ali admitted that he continued playing the role at the time because he did not have other opportunities.

In a recent podcast with Maniesh Paul, Ali recalled how his son was bullied because of his on-screen persona. Maniesh said, "Aapka ye Dadi wala kirdar kahi na kahi bachon pe bhari pad gaya, ye bullying..." He further spoke about how bullying can leave a lasting impact on a child’s mind. Responding to this, Ali said, "Deewar me chote Bachchan sahab ke hanth me likha tha 'Mera baap chor hai', mere bete ke hanth mein na likha ho 'Mera baap aurat hai." He also shared how people would often typecast him, saying, "Aap yahi karte hain."

Ali added that his children, son Nuyaan and daughter Ada Asgar, were quite young at the time, but he later realised the situation could not continue indefinitely. "Sunne walon ko ye lagega ki pagal hai, kyun chor diya," he said. He recalled that during Comedy Circus, there were two acts over the weekend, but he was consistently given female roles. Frustrated, he said, "Waha pe ek image ho gaya tha. Writers ke liye bhi bhot easy ho gaya tha."

He further shared that he would often ask writers about his roles, but knowing he would again be cast in a female character left him disappointed. "Mujhe sirf ye nahi karna hai, mujhe kuch aur bhi karna hai. Mai roz daal chawal nahi khaunga, mujhe puri bhaji bhi khani hai," he said. Despite his reluctance, he continued due to work commitments, adding, "Flow flow mein karte gaye, pata hi nahi chala."

Ali Asgar is a well-known Indian actor and comedian, widely recognised for his work in television and films. He gained immense popularity for his comic roles in shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil, where his portrayal of “Dadi” became iconic, and later appeared in The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also been part of TV serials such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Jeannie Aur Juju. In films, Ali has appeared in movies like Partner, Judwaa 2, and Tees Maar Khan, showcasing his versatility across comedy and supporting roles.