Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Know Some Interesting Facts About India’s Comedy Superstar

By: Sunanda Singh | April 01, 2026
Kapil Sharma is a popular Indian comedian and television host, best known for The Kapil Sharma Show. He rose to fame with stand-up comedy and remains a leading entertainment figure.
On the occasion of his 45th birthday on Thursday, April 2, 2026, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
Before comedy made him famous, Kapil aspired to become a professional singer. He even participated in singing reality shows and has formal training in music.
He studied at the Apeejay College of Fine Arts in Jalandhar and actively performed in theatre, which helped him develop his timing, expressions, and stage presence.
Kapil’s father served in the Punjab Police and passed away due to cancer. Kapil has often spoken about how this deeply impacted his life and career.
When Kapil auditioned for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 in Amritsar, he was initially rejected.
His breakthrough came when he won ₹10 lakh in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He used all the money on his sister's wedding.
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