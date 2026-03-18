Remembering Shashi Kapoor: Interesting Facts About The Iconic Star On His Birth Anniversary

By: Sunanda Singh | March 18, 2026
Shashi Kapoor was one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. He acted in over 150 films and received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.
On his 88th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary actor.
Shashi Kapoor was part of the legendary Kapoor family, son of Prithviraj Kapoor and younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor.
He appeared in films like Aag and Awaara as a child, long before becoming a leading star.
Along with Jennifer, he revived and helped run Mumbai’s famous Prithvi Theatre, supporting stage artists.
He was known for sharing screen space in blockbuster ensemble films like Deewaar, Kabhi Kabhie, and Trishul.
He was one of the first Indian stars to bridge the gap into international cinema and acted in Merchant Ivory productions like The Householder (1963) and Shakespeare Wallah.
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