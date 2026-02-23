Madhubala Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts To Know About The Legendary Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | February 23, 2026
Legendary actress Madhubala was born on February 14, 1933, in Delhi. She passed away on 23 February 1969. On the occasion of her death anniversary, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the "Venus of Indian Cinema."
Madhubala was born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi on February 14, 1933, in Delhi, and she had 11 siblings in total.
Madhubala marked her acting debut as a child artist in Basant when she was just 9 years old. She was credited as 'Baby Mumtaz' in the film.
The actress gained immense fame after starring in the 1949 film Mahal, which became a major hit.
Often called the “Venus of Indian Cinema,” she was admired for her beauty and expressive acting.
Madhubala was in a relationship with legendary actor Dilip Kumar. After their breakup, she got married to singing legend Kishore Kumar in 1960.
Madhubala was a part of the first-ever 'Adult' film of Bollywood -- 'Hanste Aansoo.'
Thanks For Reading!