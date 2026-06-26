Mumbai This Weekend: From The Weeknd Fan Meet To Anandam Bhakti Concert, Events You Can't Miss |

Looking for exciting ways to spend your weekend in Mumbai? Whether you're a music lover, a culture enthusiast, or someone looking to explore the city's vibrant community scene, there's something for everyone. From fan gatherings and live performances to spiritual concerts and heritage walks, here are five events worth checking out this weekend.

The Weeknd Fan Event

Calling all XO fans! If you can't stop listening to Blinding Lights, Starboy, or Die For You, this fan event promises an evening filled with singalongs, music, and a room full of fellow The Weeknd enthusiasts. It's the perfect place to celebrate the global pop icon's biggest hits and connect with like-minded fans.

When: June 28

Where: Bira 91 Taproom, Kamala Mills, Mumbai

Anandam – Bhakti Concert

Experience devotion through the power of music at ANANDAM, a unique concert that blends timeless bhakti traditions with modern visuals and live performances. Featuring legendary artists including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan, and other celebrated musicians, the event promises an evening of soulful chants, immersive graphics, and spiritual energy.

When: This weekend

Where: Mumbai (Check ticketing platform for venue details)

All You Can Fest 2026

One of India's biggest lifestyle festivals, All You Can Fest 2026 brings together fashion, music, art, food, and thriving homegrown brands under one roof. Visitors can discover emerging designers, enjoy live performances, explore creative communities, and experience the best of India's contemporary culture.

When: June 26–28

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

Mumbai Heritage Tours – Banganga Walk

Explore a quieter, spiritual side of Mumbai with Khaki Tours' popular Banganga Walk. The guided heritage experience takes participants around the historic Banganga Tank, offering fascinating insights into the city's religious, architectural, and cultural heritage while uncovering stories hidden within one of Mumbai's oldest precincts.

When: June 28 | 5 PM

Where: Banganga, Mumbai

Bookings can be made through Khaki Tours' official website.

DVK's Jamroom Live

Beatboxing pioneer Divyansh Kacholia brings his experimental live project, DVK's Jamroom, to Mumbai. Expect an unconventional musical journey featuring folk, classical fusion, original compositions, and improvised performances that push the boundaries of sound. It's a must-attend event for those who enjoy discovering fresh musical experiences.

When: June 28

Where: VEDA KUNBA THEATRE, Mumbai