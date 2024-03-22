Mumbai: Police Launch Inquiry into Alleged Extortion From Jeweller By Cops

Mumbai police | Vijay Gohil

The Azad Maidan police have launched a departmental enquiry (DE) into allegations of extortion involving a probationary woman police sub-inspector and two police constables.

According to reports, a jeweller lodged a complaint with senior police officials, accusing the officers of coercing him into paying money. The jeweller claimed that he was summoned to the police station under the pretext of an investigation into a stolen bracelet, which he had unknowingly purchased from a woman and her daughter earlier.

When the jeweller requested a seizure panchnama to facilitate the return of the bracelet, the officers purportedly threatened him with arrest unless he complied.

Subsequently, after purportedly consulting with the woman officer, one of the constables allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the jeweller, who eventually handed over Rs 25,000 to the officers after borrowing the sum from his father. Senior Inspector of the Azad Maidan police is overseeing the inquiry into the conduct of Officer Kajal Pansare and Constables Rajesh Palkar and Sudarshan Puri.