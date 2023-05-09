Mumbai police issues notification, says police NOC not required for renting in city | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

Mumbai Police on Monday issued a general public notification stating that a police No Objection Certificate (NOC) was not required to rent out a flat or an apartment in the city.

The rule has been there in place for years now and a notification is a reminder for people approaching the authorities that the document is not required for renting out in the city.

As per a Mid day report, the notification states that house owners can notify the authorities of the rented out place by applying online, or by submitting an application directly to the concerned Police Station, or by sending the application through a registered post to the concerned police station.

The online services have been laid out for the convenience of flat.house owners. An OTP will be sent to the house owner's number for verification. All information must published must be true and the rented place address must not be same as the landlord's address.

These services are free of cost and any middlemen trying to make money out of this should be immediately reported with the concerned area police.

Renting out apartments to foreigners

Earlier this year in March, Mumbai Police had issued preventive orders on renting/leasing property to foreigners in the city.

As per the orders if the accommodation is let/sub-let/rented out to a foreigner, then the owner and the foreigner shall furnish his name, nationality, passport details ie, passport no., place and date of issue, validity, visa details i.e. visa no., category, place and date of issue, validity, registration place and reason for stay in the city.

The order also stated that some checks should be put on landlords/tenants so that terrorist/anti-social elements in the guise of tenants may not cause subversive activities, riots, affray etc.

The order came into force with effect from March 8, 2023.

Read Also No police NOC for tenants in Navi Mumbai